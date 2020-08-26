Robin Beres column, August 27, 2020: Do we really want to give up on God?

We finally made it back to church. Once there, the realization hit us of just how large a void the absence of Sunday mass had created in our lives since COVID-19 arrived. The fellowship, the prayers, the sacraments — now practiced with a far smaller congregation and social distancing — filled an emptiness that had been growing for months. We look forward to the day when the pews hopefully are full and singing returns.
In December, a Gallup poll found that a whopping 87% of Americans say they still believe in God. And yet, despite that professed belief, since the onset of the 21st century, Americans have been abandoning organized religion in droves. According to a recent article in Foreign Affairs, “Giving Up on God,” between 2007 and 2019, 43 out of 49 countries grew significantly less religious. The author, Ronald F. Inglehart, says virtually every high-income country has seen a drastic decline in religion in the past 12 years.
Inglehart says of all those countries, the United States has seen the biggest abandonment of organized faith. That is stunning, considering the U.S. long was regarded as the one prosperous nation whose citizenry continued to practice religion faithfully. But despite that Gallup poll, since 2007, there has been an astonishing decline in the number of Americans who believe God plays an important role in their lives.
Inglehart attributes that decline to modern technology and economic advancements. Most of us no longer worry where our next meal is coming from or if our child will perish from a bout of strep throat or some other once-deadly illness. We have less reason to rely on God for our needs.
Dramatic changes in social norms since the beginning of the 21st century also have caused many people to question the authority of mainline religions to demand we conform to their moral standards.
Inglehart is convinced that as technology increases and living standards improve globally, people will continue to abandon their religions. He seems to believe that with this will come a growing culture of tolerance, which will result in a shrinking influence of traditional religion.
He might be correct. But without God, where do we turn for help and succor? Where do we find the strength to go on when life is at its worst or the hope that things will improve even when there is no promise of a better tomorrow?
Those are questions that are especially meaningful for younger Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates for young people between the ages of 10 and 24 remained fairly stable until the late 2000s. But between 2007 and 2017, the number of suicides among that age group skyrocketed 56%. Is it a coincidence that 2007 is the same year Inglehart says Americans began eschewing God en masse? Suicide now is the second leading cause of death among teens ages 15 to 19, only behind accidents. This is a national epidemic.
In December, Erica Komisar, a prominent psychoanalyst, therapist and author, wrote in The Wall Street Journal that she believes the cultural shift away from religion is perhaps the most important cause for increasing rates of depression and anxiety — key indicators of suicide — among children and adolescents.
Komisar cited a 2018 study in the American Journal of Epidemiology that determined children and teens raised in families with spiritual beliefs who attended religious services at least once a week “scored higher on psychological well-being measurements and had lower risks of mental illness.”
Additionally, she noted that when the young attended weekly services, they also were “associated with higher rates of volunteering, a sense of mission, forgiveness, and lower probabilities of drug use and early sexual initiation.”
The concept of God might be difficult for some to accept in this age of technology, but there is plenty of proof of his existence for those who search. Coincidently, the same day Inglehart’s depressing article arrived in my inbox, so did an article by two Italian researchers on “The Strange Similarity of Neuron and Galaxy Networks.” The article looked at the striking resemblances in the distribution of matter in the cosmic web and the distribution of neuronal bodies in the human brain’s cerebellum. The scientists say they were stunned to find many aspects of the two networks were remarkably similar. Surely that speaks to the possibility of a master architect.
C. S. Lewis, the author of the beloved series “The Chronicles of Narnia,” was a confirmed atheist turned devout Christian. Once converted, he wrote frequently on the proof of God’s existence. One of his arguments noted that “the fact that our heart yearns for something Earth can’t supply is proof that Heaven must be our home.”
In a world searching for answers, that’s the best one I’ve heard.
Robin Beres is the deputy editor of the Opinions pages. Contact her at: mberes@timesdispatch.com