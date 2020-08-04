Five years ago, speaking at a state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Barack Obama addressed the issue of Chinese cybertheft. The president noted that the hacking had to stop. He promised that he was prepared to levy sanctions if necessary. Both leaders agreed that neither of their governments would support any attempts to hack corporate secrets. Nice words but meaningless in the end.
Intellectual property theft has been a serious problem for the United States for many years. Back in 2013, the issue was addressed in a congressional hearing. U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, warned at the time that no American company was “immune from the scourge of Chinese intellectual property theft.” He noted that the U.S. Department of Defense and its contractors were among the biggest targets of ongoing cyberattacks.
Like so many other congressional hearings, in the seven years since that one took place, the problems discussed only have worsened. A May 2020 report, “Confronting China’s Efforts to Steal Defense Information,” released by Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, noted that “China’s cyber espionage activities represent a significant threat to the United States military and the safety and security of this nation.” The report notes that China’s wholesale theft of American research and development (R&D) is costing the U.S. about $540 billion a year.
Defense officials acknowledge that Chinese military hackers have managed, not once but multiple times, to steal top-secret technical documents. Much of that pilfered R&D information has been used to develop Chinese weapons systems. As an example, the striking similarities between the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) J-20 jet and the American F-35 are too close to be a coincidence.
On July 21, the U.S. Department of Justice formally accused China of sponsoring criminal hackers. Shortly afterward, a Chinese scientist, supposedly in the U.S. working on cancer research, was taken into custody by the FBI on visa fraud charges. Two other Chinese hackers have been accused of a decadelong hacking spree. The thefts include stealing 140 gigabytes of data from a Virginia defense contractor that compromised several U.S. Air Force projects, and stole the personal information of hundreds of employees and contractors.
On July 22, the U.S. State Department abruptly ordered China to shutter its consulate in Houston, claiming the facility was a hotbed of spying activity. The U.S. ordered the closure “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information.”
Officials say the illicit activity conducted through the Houston mission only represents “the tip of the iceberg” regarding China’s cybertheft activities. The crimes are so prolific that the FBI is handling at least 2,000 active cases related to Chinese counterintelligence operations in the U.S. China, of course, rejects the accusations. An infuriated Chinese Foreign Ministry called the consulate closure an “unprecedented escalation” in tensions between the two nations. Within hours of the State Department’s order, Beijing demanded the U.S. vacate its consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu.
The closures are a dramatic step in plummeting relations between the two superpowers. But cybertheft is only one of many issues escalating tensions. An ongoing trade war, Taiwan and U.S. criticisms over China’s handling of the coronavirus, and human rights abuses have further angered Beijing. On July 13, the U.S. formally rejected Beijing’s build-up of military facilities and claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea. China, of course, has wasted no opportunity using the widespread protests in the States over the brutal death of George Floyd to condemn the U.S. for its hypocrisy regarding human rights abuses.
For a long time, Beijing’s actions largely went uncommented on. Hollywood and big business both have overlooked Chinese misdeeds. Amid financial hopes of breaking into the Chinese market, Hollywood has altered movie scripts and content to placate Chinese government demands. Sports teams and colleges, also eager to cash in on a growing Chinese middle class, have enforced strict speech restraints on their employees.
But despite appeasements by the private sector, the rhetoric from both Beijing and the Trump administration continues to escalate. Where does it end? How will U.S. elections figure into relations between the two countries? Would a Biden administration’s policies toward Beijing be less strident, perhaps more acquiescing? The Democratic candidate already has accused President Donald Trump of being too soft on China with regard to the coronavirus pandemic and suggested that if elected, he will take a tough approach in dealings with Beijing.
One thing is certain: The escalation of this cold war to a hot one would be a global disaster. Not only would several other nations likely be drawn into the fray, but outright warfare between the world’s two most powerful militaries would be economically and environmentally disastrous. Neither nation would emerge from the conflict unscathed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Beres goes on and on but the real issue with China is an incompetent president and wing nut SOS.......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.