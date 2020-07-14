A fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard has been burning since early Sunday morning. As of this writing, the U.S. Navy warship, still tied to a pier at Naval Base San Diego, is listing badly, its upper decks have sustained serious damage and the forward mast has collapsed. Millions of dollars of state-of-the-art navigation and warfighting equipment have been destroyed. But casualties have been relatively minor and indications are that heroic firefighting teams are making progress. Nearly continuous water drops by helicopters have helped immensely. By Tuesday afternoon, the fire’s containment seemed likely.
The USS Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship able to embark, deploy and land Marines in amphibious assault operations. It also is capable of acting as a light aircraft carrier.
The ship just completed two years of retrofitting and upgrades that enabled it to carry and launch as many as 15 of the Navy’s next-generation F-35 jets.
It is the third U.S. warship to bear the name Bonhomme Richard. The original vessel was named in honor of Benjamin Franklin. It was the ship’s commander, Stephen Decatur, who in 1789, uttered the immortal phrase, “I have not yet begun to fight,” during a bitter, prolonged sea battle against the British ship Serapis in response to that ship’s commander calling on Jones to surrender.
The crew on today’s Bonhomme Richard has shown the same tenacity and strength in fighting this fire. The sailors, joined by hundreds of volunteers from other ships and base firefighters, continue to battle the blaze. Sailors of every rank and paygrade are fighting tooth and nail to save the ship.
But many experts now are saying the damage done during the prolonged blaze already is too extensive. On Monday, Expeditionary Strike Group Three Commander Rear Adm. Phillip Sobeck told reporters that temperatures inside the vessel have exceeded 1,000 degrees.
Retired Navy Capt. Lawrence Brennan told The Associated Press that the “heat of a fire of this nature can warp the steel, and that can be a major problem for any ship.”
After the fires are out, there will be a thorough investigation to determine where the fire began. According to the Navy Times, it started in a cargo hold where maintenance supplies were being stored, but other reports say the fire might have begun in the landing craft well.
Regardless of how it started, the Navy will have to assess the fate of this $760 million warship. Even if the Bonhomme Richard is salvageable, it will be non-deployable for the next several years. And that is going to leave the sea service in a lurch.
The ship was supposed to get underway by the end of the year. And it was expected to have a big role in the Pacific. Its incapacitation is even more tragic given Monday’s news that the United States officially has rejected almost half of China’s preposterous maritime claims — the so-called Nine-Dash line that encompasses most of the South China Sea. Things are likely to grow significantly more tense in the area.
Washington’s announcement was the correct one, but a formal rejection of China’s claims should have been made back in 2016 when a Hague court ruled China has no historic rights to resources in the region. In the four years since that decision, which Beijing dismissed out of hand, China only has grown increasingly assertive, building military posts and “research stations” on atolls and reefs in the area, and asserting its dominion over smaller nations in the region. In early April, a Chinese ship rammed and sank a Vietnamese fishing boat in the disputed waters.
In mid-June, the U.S. Navy deployed three aircraft carrier battle groups to the western Pacific in a show of force to Beijing. But it cannot maintain that kind of presence for long — especially when a light carrier with F-35 capabilities is rendered inoperable. Without the Bonhomme Richard, keeping a strong forward presence in that theater of operations is going to be even more difficult. Other amphibious assault ships likely will need to make longer deployments to meet commitments. How it will impact sailors on East Coast bases like Naval Station Norfolk remains to be seen. This will be difficult on Seventh Fleet sailors who already are pushed to the limits.
Admiral Sobeck said the reason he remains hopeful the Bonhomme Richard will survive is because of the sailors who are giving their all in battling the flames. He is right — while the ship has sustained serious, maybe even fatal damage, the superstructure has melted and the forwardmost mast collapsed — above the decks still flies the American flag and beneath them sailors still are fighting. God bless them both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.