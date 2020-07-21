One never knows what will dictate the fashion trends of any decade. In the 1960s, bell bottoms and miniskirts were almost as popular as The Beatles. And who alive in the 1970s will ever be able to forget the invasion of polyester and leisure suits that defined that decade? Parachute pants, Air Jordans and block sweaters were all the rage in the 1980s. And while mom jeans might not have rocked the 1990s, they were popular for a spell. Uber-low-cut jeans, cropped tops and nonbinary attire are standouts from the first decade of the 21st century.
When it comes to designing the next cool clothing look, fashion designers still rule the runway, but nowadays new trends can turn on the whim of a Hollywood celebrity or even a social media influencer whose parents paid someone off to get her into college. No one is quite sure what will become a fashion fad. Even people who have worked in fashion their entire lives cannot always accurately forecast what clothing fashions and accessories will become the season’s “must-have” item.
But here is a prediction: The accessory item that will forever define the 2020s will be the face mask. As states lower lockdowns and restrictions, and people cautiously begin venturing out, they are being told they must wear face masks to avoid further spread of the disease.
Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam has mandated that people wear masks indoors in public places. While many states are issuing similar diktats, not all are requiring masks. But state regulations might not be necessary as it appears that most major retailers and eating establishments are requiring the cloth coverings. Nowadays it seems odd to go into a store and see someone not wearing a face mask. Apparently, wearing them in public is becoming de rigueur.
So, as we adjust to wearing them frequently — God forbid their usage becomes forever — we might as well learn to do so gracefully, smartly and fashionably. Maybe it’s time we ditch that light-blue, disposable mask for a more personalized covering that not only serves a necessary protective role, but also looks fashionable and says something about who we are.
No, masks are not technically a fashion accessory, but people should be able to have a little fun with them. Let’s face it, they are uncomfortable to wear, they fog up glasses and they are difficult to speak through. While I am not audibly challenged, like most folks, I have trouble hearing others when I’m wearing my mask. Voices sound muffled and far away. Apparently, a lot more of us read lips to help us “hear” what others are saying than we realized. Imagine how much more difficult the challenges are for the deaf and hard-of-hearing who depend on lip reading to communicate with others.
And another thing about face masks, they cover the lower half of our faces, so they hide our most personable and defining feature — our smiles. That simple muscle movement says a lot about us. It helps put strangers at ease and relax tense situations. The old saying, “smile and the world smiles with you,” is spot on. When we meet people, most of us automatically smile. It is such a vitally important social cue, that it is usually an infant’s first social interaction.
When we are masked, no one can tell what we are thinking. So much of our communication is done nonverbally and wearing masks hides a lot that. “Social smiles” — those quick grins that only involve the mouth can’t be seen under a mask. We all need to practice replacing those small smiles with those big, deep beams that fill the face and crinkle the eyes.
But hate them or not, masks are necessary for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Wearing them in public beats not being allowed out in public. Have fun with them. The mask shortages of May and early June are a thing of the past. Hundreds of mask makers have plenty of creative inventory. Google personalized masks and there are dozens of options available to put your own logo, photo or saying on face coverings to make them your own. Get creative and have fun with them.
And on a final note, wearing masks isn’t the only way to help stop the spread of disease. So does frequent hand-washing. Doing one does not mean you don’t need to do the other. Hopefully we only need to wear masks for a few more months. But the practice of frequent, thorough hand-washing is one we should keep forever.
