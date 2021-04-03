Robley Jones column: The 'Big Six' and Richmond's future

As images of the first stages of the long-awaited demolition of Creighton Court appear on the front pages of Richmond’s newspapers, it’s a good time to consider what is next for public housing in the city.

The goal of the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority (RRHA) is to provide safe, clean and affordable housing to our residents and to be a part of making the city a better place to live for all, regardless of income or culture.

The biggest challenge facing RRHA is the need to replace the obsolete and substandard housing we call the “Big Six”: Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb courts. There are 3,039 housing units in the Big Six. All of these units are obsolete, and the cost of bringing them up to standards ($620 million) would exceed their worth once renovated.

Public housing is regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding provided by RRHA from HUD is not sufficient to maintain the Big Six, so the status quo is an unacceptable continuous decline in the quality of housing provided to families living in the Big Six.