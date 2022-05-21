Rodney Willett and Schuyler VanValkenburg column: State policy must offer flexibility to retain workforce

By Rodney Willett and Schuyler VanValkenburg

We all are eager to return to life as it was before COVID-19. However, the pandemic has created some unanticipated improvements. Workplace flexibility has become a new norm and a major benefit for employees. In this competitive job market for employers, workplaces are adapting to keep pace and attract skilled workers, recognizing that employees appreciate this flexibility.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced a new policy requiring all executive branch employees to return to the office. State employees can telework one day a week with the approval of their agency head; a cabinet secretary must approve two days a week; and any request for more than two days requires direct approval from the governor’s chief of staff.

The policy unilaterally takes away our agencies’ ability to offer flexible schedules to their employees — even when an employee has been teleworking since before the COVID-19 pandemic. It also takes away the discretion of agency leadership to manage the particular needs of their teams.

For employees, this process makes it extremely difficult to get the flexibility they need. Instead of coordinating with their direct managers, they need to gain approval from leaders at the very top of our ranks, who likely have no working relationship with them.

Workplace flexibility has become essential for families, particularly working parents who are struggling to afford the rising cost of child care. Women were more likely to experience the negative impacts of the pandemic recession, and federal data show men are returning to the workforce at a faster rate than women.

The commonwealth can and should provide greater workplace flexibility to ensure we can recruit and retain a talented workforce that includes working parents. Moreover, during the pandemic, many child care facilities closed, and parents now are scrambling to find safe accommodations for their children as they are required to return to the workplace.

As delegates in western Henrico County, we represent thousands of state employees from a variety of agencies. While the commonwealth frequently cannot compete with private-sector salaries, we can and do offer great health benefits, a retirement plan and, until recently, workplace flexibility. Virginia needs a top-tier workforce for our government to function effectively, and we cannot afford to lose talented state employees.

We have heard from dozens of state employees in our districts who had been planning on working for the commonwealth for the rest of their careers but now are considering a move to a more flexible work environment. We also have heard from immunocompromised workers who are fearful of returning to work without a mandatory vaccination policy in place.

We also are concerned, in this time of skyrocketing gas prices and increasing inflation, about requiring state workers to commute five days a week. Surely, one simple way we can help these dedicated employees manage the increased cost of gas and their strained budgets is by giving them some flexibility and not requiring five days of costly commutes.

Let us be clear: We fully support employees who work in public-facing positions returning to the office so Virginians can access necessary services in person. The Department of Motor Vehicles’ customer service center employees, for example, have been in person since the fall of 2021.

However, Virginia’s 55,000 employees across 65 executive agencies provide a diverse range of services that do not require working directly with the public. From research scientists, to computer programmers, to accountants and attorneys, our state workforce is incredibly diverse and made up of professionals from a wide range of specialties. We need to give state employees and agency leaders a seat at the table to determine what flexibilities they can manage, while still guaranteeing great service to Virginians.

We appreciate the governor’s commitment to excellent government service for the people of Virginia. However, we are concerned this policy will negatively impact our current workforce and disrupt effective departmental management.

Our state employees are dedicated public servants who should be given flexibility and notice to plan for a full-time return to work. There must be a way to offer state employees some flexibility, as in the private sector, while maintaining the excellent service on which Virginians rely.