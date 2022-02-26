Rodney Willett column: Behavioral health support is a bipartisan priority

These days, it is much easier to find areas where Democrats and Republicans disagree than agree. While partisan division has been present in the House of Delegates since the start of our modern political party system, lately we have hit a crescendo of disaffection between the parties.

We are fortunate, however, that there still are issues that can bridge the growing divide between each side. During this legislative session, I have been proud to work with General Assembly members from both parties to address our growing mental health crisis.

The pandemic exacerbated already existing challenges in our mental health care system. Rates of substance abuse and overdoses are skyrocketing, and the U.S. surgeon general recently declared that we are in the middle of a “Youth Mental Health Crisis.”

In the 2021 General Assembly session, I served as chair of the House Behavioral Health Subcommittee. Our members, Democrats and Republicans, were united in finding ways to address the crisis. Each of us brought personal experiences and those of our constituents to the table.

We, like almost all Virginians, have family members, friends and colleagues who have struggled with their mental health. Several problems were particularly worrisome to us in the middle of the COVID pandemic, including the staffing shortage at our state-operated behavioral health facilities, the sharp rise in children facing mental health issues and the record spike in opioid deaths.

The General Assembly (with bipartisan support) approved the allocation of federal COVID relief money, in addition to state dollars, to go toward addressing those issues. We were able to pay bonuses at our state facilities to help to retain staff members. We expanded the Virginia Mental Health Access Program (VMAP), which empowers pediatricians to provide front-line mental health support services to children.

We increased the number of school counselors available to help students returning to school and in need of support. And we bolstered funding for community-based addiction recovery centers.

While we now have a new governor and Republican leadership in the House of Delegates, continuing to address the mental health crisis is a shared priority of all parties. We still are working through the biennium budget process in the legislature, but there are reasons to be hopeful that we will continue to prioritize behavioral health spending.

The House Appropriations Committee has included funding for a portion of the behavioral health initiatives proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam in his outgoing budget. This includes fully funding STEP-VA, a statewide initiative designed to improve community behavioral health services available to all Virginians.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said that he shares those concerns for addressing behavioral health and I am looking forward to working with Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel, who most recently served as president of Magellan of Virginia, a behavioral health services company.

On the legislative front, I am working with Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Virginia Beach, to carry House Bill 1203. This would create the position of suicide prevention coordinator within the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. Death by suicide disproportionately impacts our veterans, and by creating this position, the commonwealth can focus more attention and resources on helping veterans in need.

I also am a chief co-patron on legislation with Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, to create a special adviser to the governor for health workforce development. This adviser will work across state agencies and report directly to the governor — leading Virginia’s efforts to attract and retain more health workers, including those in the behavioral health field. I also have proposed a budget amendment to create a grant program for private and public behavioral health providers to help address the sharp increase in demand for services following the COVID-19 pandemic.

I know many Virginians are tired of partisan bickering and that often only the most divisive legislative issues are reported on, or shared by friends and family on social media. If you look closely at our work on mental health concerns, however, you will see there is much more that unites us than divides us.

Virginia can only tackle these issues if it leverages all resources and providers, private and public, state and local. I am proud to be a part of this bipartisan effort to deliver results on an issue that impacts almost every family in the commonwealth.