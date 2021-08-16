Rodney Willett column: Maximize opportunities to address Virginia's behavioral health crisis

Over the past two years, Virginia has made great strides toward creating a more just, equitable and healthy commonwealth. We expanded Medicaid, established a health reinsurance program, increased transparency in pharmaceutical drug pricing and so much more.
However, our behavioral health system has struggled to keep up with the rising demand for critical services. Virginia’s mental health hospitals have faced high census levels for a number of years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this issue. In July, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services temporarily closed admissions to five state-run mental hospitals due to unprecedented staff shortages and dangerous working conditions.
During our special legislative session to allocate funding from the American Rescue Plan, the General Assembly voted to provide $485 million in federal and state funding to relieve pressure on these facilities, recruit more providers and increase staff retention. This funding desperately is needed to maintain operations at these facilities, but unfortunately, the behavioral health crisis extends far beyond our state-run hospitals.
In 2020, Mental Health America ranked Virginia 42nd among all states on a scale that measures access to treatment services and prevalence of mental illness among adults. Despite our financial investments in the behavioral health system, about half of our communities are underserved, as there are not enough providers available to care for those in need.
As the General Assembly approaches the critical task of behavioral health reform, it is imperative that we engage the perspective and expertise of stakeholders, advocates and providers. This includes state health agencies, community services boards (CSBs), private hospitals and providers, law enforcement professionals and others involved in the behavioral health continuum of care.
Our current approach to behavioral health care heavily relies on crisis-oriented care with an overreliance on intensive treatment services, such as hospitalization, rather than working to develop more opportunities for prevention and ongoing treatment. We must avoid the temptation to implement top-down solutions and work with our private providers, CSBs and other stakeholders to address the root causes of our hospitalization crisis and support a financially viable system for providers and patients.
The professionals in our CSBs, as well as the law enforcement officers who frequently are pulled away from community patrols for mental health intervention calls, often are among the first public servants to encounter patients experiencing a mental health crisis.
The doctors, nurses and psychiatrists in private hospitals — which continue to handle the overwhelming majority of voluntary and involuntary inpatient psychiatric admissions, while tending to other community health needs and fighting the pandemic — often are directly involved in caring for behavioral health patients. We should solicit their firsthand experience as we devise strategies and invest taxpayer dollars to fix the behavioral health system.
Among the innovative ideas offered by these partners are strategies to divert patients in hospital emergency departments from ending up in state hospitals, to enhance outpatient services that can avoid hospitalization when appropriate, to strengthen crisis intervention and substance use treatment services, and to safely discharge patients into the community. The General Assembly should embrace and support the implementation of such community-based programs as part of a systemwide reform effort.
The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services and the behavioral health department have done important work in this regard through the development of program such as STEP-VA — System Transformation Excellence and Performance — which focuses on establishing consistent standards of care and quality for patients with behavioral health disorders. And Project BRAVO — Behavioral Health Redesign for Access, Value and Outcomes — established new mental health services for Medicaid patients that focus on prevention, outpatient services and integrated care models, rather than crisis-oriented hospitalizations.
As we move forward to the 2022 legislative session, we owe it to our fellow Virginians to maximize the opportunity to infuse funding in a way that accentuates the capabilities of the entire provider community to improve our behavioral health system for the many unique patients it serves.
Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, represents the 73rd District in the Virginia House of Delegates, encompassing parts of Henrico County and the city of Richmond. He is a member of the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee and chairs the Behavioral Health Subcommittee. Contact him at: DelRWillett@house.virginia.gov