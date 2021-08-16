Rodney Willett column: Maximize opportunities to address Virginia's behavioral health crisis

Among the innovative ideas offered by these partners are strategies to divert patients in hospital emergency departments from ending up in state hospitals, to enhance outpatient services that can avoid hospitalization when appropriate, to strengthen crisis intervention and substance use treatment services, and to safely discharge patients into the community. The General Assembly should embrace and support the implementation of such community-based programs as part of a systemwide reform effort.

The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services and the behavioral health department have done important work in this regard through the development of program such as STEP-VA — System Transformation Excellence and Performance — which focuses on establishing consistent standards of care and quality for patients with behavioral health disorders. And Project BRAVO — Behavioral Health Redesign for Access, Value and Outcomes — established new mental health services for Medicaid patients that focus on prevention, outpatient services and integrated care models, rather than crisis-oriented hospitalizations.

As we move forward to the 2022 legislative session, we owe it to our fellow Virginians to maximize the opportunity to infuse funding in a way that accentuates the capabilities of the entire provider community to improve our behavioral health system for the many unique patients it serves.