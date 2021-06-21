Ron Butler column: New report shows efficiency benefits to Virginia small businesses

Many don’t own the spaces in which they operate, instead renting from a property company, itself potentially a small business. That means they might not have a say over the lighting or HVAC systems they’re using.

Even if small-business owners have the time, are aware of their energy use and can control it, navigating the complexities of energy efficiency sometimes requires an advanced degree. A local restaurant owner or grocer might have a tough time calculating how saving energy helps their bottom line.

That is why a new report and tool from the Energy Futures Group — “Pathways for Energy Efficiency in Virginia” — particularly are encouraging. These resources look at the energy efficiency programs that Dominion Energy currently offers and compares those with programs at similar utilities in the South and Midwest.

It finds that there are a lot of energy efficiency opportunities of which Virginia’s largest utility has yet to take full advantage. For example, Dominion can expand incentives and hire contractors to help small businesses install high-efficiency heating and cooling systems for offices, modern lighting controls that automatically dim or turn off the lights, and custom assessments of their facilities to help identify unique energy-saving opportunities.