Ron Butler column: Virginia’s shared solar program has momentum. The SCC shouldn’t stop it.

In physics, Newton’s first law states an object will remain in forward motion unless an external force impedes it. In other words, momentum only can carry you so far — especially if something knocks you off your tracks.

Virginia policymakers know how important momentum can be when crafting long-term solutions to the problems that face us. Like many states, the commonwealth is experiencing momentum in its growing clean energy industry.

But despite the falling prices of renewables, combined with Virginia’s business-friendly climate, the State Corporation Commission may very well thwart this momentum with the highest shared solar energy bills in America.

Also known as “community solar,” shared solar programs are available to businesses and households that want to take advantage of low-cost renewables, but are unable to install their own solar panels because they are renters or have outdated roofs, for example.

Users subscribe to this program by renting solar power from small, local generation facilities, and receiving credit on their electricity bills for their share of the power produced. It allows users to take advantage of the economic and environmental benefits of having solar panels on their roofs, without having to install them.

Almost half of U.S. states have similar programs, and in Virginia, the General Assembly passed a shared solar pilot program in 2020.

This truly was a bipartisan effort. It’s not every day that you see state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, team up with then-Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, on such a consequential bill. But this is one of the issues Democrats and Republicans actually have agreed on in recent years.

I serve as director of Conservatives for Clean Energy — Virginia, an organization that works to lead the conversation about the economic benefits of renewable sources for the commonwealth’s free market economy. Our recent polling shows a 2-to-1 majority of Virginia voters want to place more emphasis on solar energy, and a full 86% of voters support minimizing regulations that make it more difficult to generate electricity from renewable sources like solar — regardless of political affiliation.

We also were one of the many stakeholder groups that worked to pass the pilot program. We fully intended to do everything we could to make it successful; and to see it expand into new service territories with greater capacity, ensuring every Virginia resident and business owner has access to solar energy.

Until recently, that is — when the State Corporation Commission’s hearing examiner proposed the highest monthly subscription fee for any shared solar program in the country.

For context, a provision in the original legislation included a “minimum bill,” which would serve as a sort-of fixed monthly add-on for subscribers. The commission currently is deliberating on how much that should be. A solar industry group recently proposed a fee of $7.50 per month. The SCC’s hearing examiner endorsed an amount nearly 7.5 times that number.

While commissioners are figuring out whether to take this questionable advice, I urge them to consider how it would scuttle the momentum of the shared solar program and Virginia’s clean energy economy as a whole.

First, it goes without saying that a $55 minimum bill is unfair to consumers. It penalizes people taking advantage of this program before they even flip on a light switch every month.

Second, this action undeniably would hurt the financial stability of landowners looking to lease their property for shared solar sites. It isn’t hard to see that if Virginia wants to attract active participation in this program, it is essential to keep the minimum bill at a reasonable level.

Finally, if the SCC decides to make Virginia’s minimum bill the highest in the nation, the commonwealth would be left at an obvious competitive disadvantage when it comes to angling for high-paying jobs in the renewable energy industry. It hurts workers who want to make a living in Virginia, and it deters businesses from launching or moving here as well.

Democrats and Republicans alike supported the vision of the 2020 shared solar legislation as a program where all Virginians could access the opportunity to lower their energy costs. This momentum is something we all can be proud of. But as Newton’s law tells us, momentum easily can be derailed.

The SCC has an important opportunity to establish a fair program before it’s too late. The stakes are high, and the commission must get it right.