Ron Butler column: Winds are powering Virginia’s future

Winds are powering a change in how we generate electricity. The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project is a planned 176-turbine wind farm that will generate enough electricity to power up to 660,000 homes.

One of the largest offshore power facilities in the world, CVOW will be capable of producing more electricity than the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County. With some experts predicting Virginia’s electricity demand will increase by as much as 38% by 2035, this new generation capacity is needed to power the commonwealth’s economy in the future.

Starting with Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell, CVOW has been a decade in the making. Conservatives for years have supported an all-of-the-above approach to energy, with wind and solar power an increasing part of the mix. States run by conservatives have embraced clean energy for economic reasons — solar and wind are often the lowest cost source of electricity.

A recent CNN headline proclaimed, “ ‘The sound of money’: Wind energy is booming in deep-red Republican states.” Indeed, in states like Texas, Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma, wind energy provides between 30% and 57% of total energy needs.

The State Corporation Commission currently is considering the costs and benefits of CVOW. Because CVOW is being developed by a regulated monopoly — investor-owned Dominion Energy — the SCC has oversight of the project to protect the interests of Virginians.

At an estimated cost of $9.8 billion, CVOW represents a significant investment. Is the project the best way to meet the growing demand for electricity? To answer this question, it’s important to look at the alternatives.

The cost of electricity in Virginia today is significantly higher than it was two years ago. Dominion has informed the SCC that electric rates will surge as much as 20%. This largely is due to the rising costs of natural gas, which generates 60% of the commonwealth’s electricity.

While it’s easy to blame the Biden administration’s policies for the doubling of natural gas prices, the fact is the huge price hikes we’re facing today also are the result of a 2016 U.S. policy change that allowed natural gas exports.

Before 2016, natural gas produced in the United States was almost entirely used in North America. Booming production from U.S. shale gas kept domestic natural gas prices below those in Europe or Asia.

Today, the United States is the largest natural gas exporter in the world. Now, when prices in Europe skyrocket, there is an immediate impact on U.S. prices.

Russia supplies 40% of the natural gas to the European Union. As the EU attempts to reduce natural gas imports from Russia, its member countries are looking to the United States to make up the difference.

In recent months, 74% of our liquefied natural gas exports were to Europe. That means potentially even higher prices for years to come.

Some point to nuclear power as the answer to meet our expanding energy needs. Currently, nuclear power supplies 30% of Virginia’s electricity, but the cost for a new nuclear power plant is staggering.

The only nuclear power plant under construction in the United States — Plant Vogtle in Georgia — now is projected to cost $34 billion. That’s more than double the original estimate.

While nuclear energy creates no carbon emissions and is a reliable baseload power generator, it also is the most expensive source of power in the United States. Our current fleet is a steady supply of clean reliable energy and it should be maintained.

This brings us back to the original question: Is CVOW worth the $9.8 billion investment? The answer is yes.

A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently said the administration is “fully committed to Virginia’s current offshore wind project” and will continue to support any future project “that meets Virginia’s economic needs and protects ratepayers from high energy costs.”

With any big energy project, costs are a major concern, and the SCC needs to be vigilant to ensure Dominion keeps them under control and protects ratepayers. With rising fuel prices, a true all-of-the-above approach to energy — natural gas and nuclear, but also increasing wind and solar — can insulate us from price and supply shocks.

This strengthens our national and economic security. Virginia’s elected officials, business leaders and citizens have come out in support of CVOW. Now it’s time for the SCC to give the green light.