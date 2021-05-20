Ruben Navarrette column: Back away from your computer — and get some exercise

All of this weight gain has been weighing on the mind of my pal, Brian “Iron Ed” Hiner, a hard-charging author and leadership consultant who once had a fairly rigorous workout routine. He was a Navy SEAL for more than 20 years.

When we last checked in on Hiner, in May 2020, the pandemic was in full swing. Americans were battling daily with fear, uncertainty, confusion and isolation. The native of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains shared some tips about how to get through it all. To do that, Hiner drew on some of the life lessons he picked up from two decades of serving his country.

You’ll find those bolts of wisdom and more in his new book, “GUTS: Greatness Under Tremendous Stress — A Navy SEAL’s System for Turning Fear into Accomplishment,” which was published in April.

Now, Hiner is back with more expert advice, this time about how to get up from the couch, or out of the home office, if you’ve fallen out of shape.

“People think of physical fitness, and they say to themselves: ‘Oh, I just have to get into shape,’” Hiner said. “No, you need to make it part of your lifestyle. Because everything changes when you’re extremely healthy and in shape, especially the way you feel. And when you feel good, you do well.”