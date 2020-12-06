Ruben Navarrette column: Ignoring race is one thing. But let's not ignore racial reality.

What a momentous if somewhat confusing development this must be for my parent’s tribe, the so-called silent generation, whose members now are in their late 70s and early 80s, and include President-elect Joe Biden. That generation of Hispanics — which suffered overt discrimination — if full of desperate souls who spent much of their lives either trying to be white or be accepted as Americans. Now, they’ve arrived. Apparently.

This new way of thinking by white conservatives seems to have been triggered by a few things.

There is the 2020 U.S. census, which is expected to record that the United States continues its march to becoming a country where — as early as 2045 — whites will represent a statistical minority.

Also, in May, there was the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, which sparked protests and riots. It started a national conversation about race and policing.

Next came the 2020 election, with headlines about the complexity of the “Latino vote” and stories about how African Americans saved Biden’s presidential bid in South Carolina.

Finally, let’s remember that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is a Black woman as the daughter of immigrants. For white men who feel displaced or marginalized, that’s a triple trigger.