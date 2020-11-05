Ruben Navarrette column: Latino voters stage their own November surprise: A lot of them voted for Trump

SAN DIEGO

Que pasa with Latino voters? What’s behind their unexpected — and frightening — lurch toward President Donald Trump in the 2020 election?

I can’t figure out if it’s exciting or embarrassing. Maybe both.

Exit polls from The Washington Post found that Trump got 33% of the Latino vote. Another exit survey from The New York Times put the figure as high as 36%.

And this was a national phenomenon, not a regional one. Trump pulled Latino support in South Florida, but also in South Texas, central Arizona, southern New Mexico and central California. He got 33% of the Latino vote in Arizona, according to The Post. And he got 40% of the Latino vote in Texas, according to The Times.

Then came Florida, where — according to NBC News — Trump won the votes of about 55% of the state’s Cuban Americans, along with 30% of Puerto Ricans and 48% of “other Latinos” (read: Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Colombians).

Democrats, you have a problema. On election night, former Vice President Joe Biden bled Latino support all over the place. Even though, oddly enough, Biden also owes his apparent victories in Arizona and Nevada to strong Latino support there.