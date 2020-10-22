Ruben Navarrette column: Latinos get the dirtiest job of all — picking the next president

SAN DIEGO

Whenever America has a distasteful task that needs completing, it gives the job to Latinos. Whether it’s tarring roofs in summer, or washing windows on skyscrapers, or picking meat from crab shells, Latinos do the country’s dirty work without complaint.

Now that the U.S. faces another presidential election of lesser evils — a choice between the uninspiring and the unhinged — it is appropriate that America’s largest minority decide the outcome.

In fact, some white Democrats demand that a Latino columnist play the Pied Piper. One reader wrote me: “President Trump cares nothing for people of color. Please open your eyes and see what Trump is doing. For the love of America and democracy, turn out the vote to stop this fascism.”

But counting on Latinos to save the day also is a bit awkward. Decimated by COVID-19, left out of the national race dialogue and treated as an afterthought at the national conventions of both political parties, the year 2020 already has been pretty awful for my tribe.