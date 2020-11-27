Ruben Navarrette column: Qualifications or diversity? We should know by now. We can have both.

This week, after his nomination was announced, Mayorkas tweeted: “When I was very young, the United States provided my family and me a place of refuge. Now, I have been nominated to be the DHS Secretary and oversee the protection of all Americans and those who flee persecution in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones.”

That’s a win. Still, I’d rather not count wins and calculate percentages. That’s math. I got into journalism to avoid math.

I was beginning to feel downright post-racial. But then I was reminded of something: Being blind to color shouldn’t mean being blind to reality.

And so, just as I was getting out of the diversity game, Ben Shapiro — and I say this, in my best Michael Corleone voice — pulled me back in.

The 36-year-old conservative author, media commentator and radio host has a special calling, and it’s to remind us that smart people are capable of saying things that are not that smart.

This week — while discussing Biden’s emerging Cabinet, which an aide to the president-elect promised would “look like America” — Shapiro offered this gem to listeners of his radio show: