Ruben Navarrette column: The Grand Ol' Party — of victims

These days, those on the right make up the party of the wronged. If you think the world has treated you unfairly, or your fellow Americans have been unkind, this is the club for you. If you agree with the Trump Justice Department — under Attorney General William Barr — that white people systematically are being discriminated against and kept out of Yale University in much the same way that James Meredith was barred from the University of Mississippi in the early 1960s for being Black, be sure to register as a Republican. Simply put, if your favorite beverage is “whine,” the new (but not necessarily improved) GOP is where you belong.