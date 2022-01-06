Rufus C. Phillips column: Free clinics care for Virginia

Last year, staff members at the St. Luke Community Clinic in Front Royal shared a handwritten note with me from a patient expressing her gratitude for the dignified health care services she had received. In the note, this patient described how conflicted she initially felt, with feelings of shame arising from her need for care. However, upon summoning the courage to enter on her fourth visit — as she had not made it further than the clinic’s steps on three prior occasions — she was immediately welcomed, provided the medical attention she required and was never made to feel lesser for needing help.
It is unthinkable to me that so many Virginians neglect their health because they lack insurance, yet this story is not uncommon. Many of us may not recognize how intimidating it can be to venture into this unfamiliar arena fraught with so many uncertainties: Without health insurance, where can I access care? What kind of care will I receive? How will I pay for it? Will I get better?
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has created even more risk and uncertainty for vulnerable Virginians. Thankfully, though, Virginia’s free and charitable clinics have continued to operate during this challenging time, providing more than 74,000 individuals with quality care, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, regardless of their ability to pay.
What’s more, the clinics have kept patients with chronic conditions healthy and out of crowded emergency rooms during the worst of the COVID-19 surges — patients like Sean, a local Albemarle County resident and truck driver who lacked health insurance. After feeling unwell and ignoring symptoms for several months during the pandemic, his wife urged him to seek care at the Charlottesville Free Clinic.
While there, Sean was diagnosed with diabetes and had dangerously high blood sugar levels. The clinic then provided Sean with the medications he needed and helped him changed his eating habits. As a result, his blood sugar level was dramatically reduced. “I was given the education and support I needed to change my life and I couldn’t be more grateful,” he shared.
Now, however, free and charitable clinics are facing significant challenges: sustaining their efforts to provide a range of essential health care and social determinant services to patients like Sean, while also continuing to protect and treat at-risk populations throughout the state against more transmissible COVID variants such as delta and omicron. Unbudgeted operating costs are mounting as clinics contend with pent-up patient demand for care, including a spike in behavioral health needs, on top of the additional staff time and resources already being devoted toward COVID testing and vaccination efforts.
This growing operational and financial pressure is compounded by a shortage in volunteer providers, which has forced clinics to hire more paid providers, and a decrease in clinic fundraising due to donor fatigue as the pandemic nears two years. Moreover, clinics are burdened with ongoing expenses associated with investments designed to enhance safety and access to care during the COVID-19 crisis, such as telemedicine, remote monitoring, mobile health units and home delivery of prescriptions.
In order for free and charitable clinics to overcome these challenges and sustain their vital safety-net services, additional funding is critically needed. Ensuring that thousands of at-risk Virginians have access to essential care requires a commitment that goes well beyond the walls of the clinics. Therefore, it is vital that Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, which includes funding for Virginia’s free and charitable clinics, be passed by the General Assembly during its upcoming session.
Rufus C. Phillips is CEO of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. Contact him at: rufus@vafreeclinics.org