Rufus C. Phillips column: Free clinics care for Virginia

Last year, staff members at the St. Luke Community Clinic in Front Royal shared a handwritten note with me from a patient expressing her gratitude for the dignified health care services she had received. In the note, this patient described how conflicted she initially felt, with feelings of shame arising from her need for care. However, upon summoning the courage to enter on her fourth visit — as she had not made it further than the clinic’s steps on three prior occasions — she was immediately welcomed, provided the medical attention she required and was never made to feel lesser for needing help.

It is unthinkable to me that so many Virginians neglect their health because they lack insurance, yet this story is not uncommon. Many of us may not recognize how intimidating it can be to venture into this unfamiliar arena fraught with so many uncertainties: Without health insurance, where can I access care? What kind of care will I receive? How will I pay for it? Will I get better?