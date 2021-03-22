Russ Rogers column: In COVID-19 fight, put U.S. strategic health care needs and jobs first

We hired and trained more than 100 people and spent more than $100,000 to complete our FDA-required performance and biocompatibility testing. Buyers and politicians voiced support and enthusiasm. But it went no further than that.

The Virginia General Assembly had the chance to put Virginians’ health and jobs first with Senate Bill 1222, which would have required a state agency purchasing PPE for public use to either buy it from a company based in the commonwealth or at least one that uses materials made in the U.S. It died Feb. 3 on a 10-5 Senate Finance Committee vote.

I recently spoke to a hospital doctor who evaluated our masks. He said that it was exactly the sort of quality that he wished his hospital’s procurement team would acquire for him and hospital medical staff who battle COVID-19 daily. I barely had the heart to tell him that our price is less than two to three cents more per mask than the masks they are getting.

It’s not just a matter of loyalty by Americans toward American manufacturers, it’s also about controlling our strategic needs during times of grave national emergency such as this pandemic, and not being dependent on foreign adversaries for those needs. Every American should demand it of their government.