Rusty E. McGuire column: On Veterans Day, remember why they served

As a kid, Shane earned his way up the ranks to earn the title Eagle Scout. He watched the neighbor’s son, Christopher Woychak, when his parents needed a babysitter. Sometimes we never know the impact we have on others, as Chris truly admired Shane.

After Shane joined ROTC at Longwood University, Chris eagerly waited to hear about Shane’s adventures. While Shane did not carry on the legacy of service in the Navy like his grandfather, he carried on the legacy of serving our country. Neither Shane nor his grandfather knew that their service created a domino effect that inspired Chris to serve at a young age.

Chris’ interest in service to our country grew as a young teenager learning of Shane’s service in Afghanistan. Their parents were neighbors, and social media allowed almost real-time updates of Shane’s service overseas. Chris followed in Shane’s footsteps by joining Shane’s Boy Scout troop and also earning the title of Eagle Scout. Chris was unable to attend Shane’s wedding in Hawaii, but Shane’s service continued to shape this young man.

Some might think this inspiration ended when an insurgent threw a grenade at Shane’s Humvee in October 2006, striking him down at the young age of 27. They would be wrong, because Shane’s parents and those knew him ensured his life was worth remembering.