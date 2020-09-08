Rusty E. McGuire column: Virtually turning Virginia's justice system upside down

Specifically, it provides that someone cannot be charged with perjury for denying his or her criminal record post- expungement, even if if it is done so under oath. Supporters of HB 5146 seek criminal immunity for those who lie under oath at trial, including those who accuse another of committing a crime and testify against them.

On the other hand, victims and law enforcement face potential criminal prosecution as Virginia law makes it a crime punishable up to a year in jail to disclose expunged records.

HB 5148 is even more dangerous and far-reaching. It provides convicted up to a 50% retroactive discount for their crimes. Judges sentence someone after receiving aggravation and mitigation evidence.

A judge’s pronouncement is the binding contract with the victims on how long they can live without fear of their assailant. Anyone who votes for HB 5148 would cancel the contract between Virginia crime victims and sentencing judges for the past quarter century.

Few proposals are more callous and disrespectful to crime victims. HB 5148 goes further than HB 5146 by providing sentencing discounts not only to rioters and anarchists, but to mob criminals, gang members, terrorists, other violent criminals and those who possess child pornography.