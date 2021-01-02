Ryan K. Smith column: The afterlives of Confederate monuments

So the commission viewed Confederate monuments in cemeteries as different from such monuments in public streets, reconfirming the value and appropriateness of the former.

But we should question whether to accept such transfers so easily. There was always a powerful connection between the bodies of the dead and the Confederate statues in public spaces, after all. It is no accident that Richmond holds at least 10% of the Civil War’s entire Confederate dead as well as the preponderance of Lost Cause tributes to them. The city’s dual statues of Davis made those connections plain.

The statue of Confederate Gen. A. P. Hill on Richmond’s Laburnum Avenue shows those connections even more clearly. The officer himself is entombed beneath his statue where cars go by in four directions of the busy intersection. Today it is the only Confederate statue on city property still standing after a summer of removals.

We also see the connection between the bodies of the dead and the Confederate monuments in the comparative condition of the region’s Black burials.

Just as Black subjects had been largely erased in public statuary, Black residents struggled to maintain dignified resting places in the face of vandalism, grave robbing, destructive roadway and development projects, and a lack of funding.