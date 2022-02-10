Rylan Douthett column: For travel nurses, salary caps are not the answer

In recent weeks, there has been uproar on social media regarding news that some congressional leaders are considering measures to investigate, and possibly limit, the pay of travel nurses.

It’s no secret the health care industry has come under hard times during the pandemic. Many hospital systems have struggled to care for the uptick in patients, leaving many facilities with little choice but to contract with staffing agencies to bring in more nurses.

Hiring travel nurses does not come cheap. Currently, the average pay for travel nurses in Virginia is $3,065 per week. In California, depending on the locale, average weekly pay can exceed $5,000 weekly. In contrast, the average for permanent staff nurses in Virginia is only $1,382, based on a 40-hour workweek.

In an era of rising health care costs, more hospital revenue than ever before is being used to pay for travel nursing services. Indeed, the use of temporary hospital labor in September 2021 was up 132% nationally compared to 2019.

In response, nearly 200 members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a Jan. 24 letter to the White House, demanding action be taken to curb what they call “anticompetitive activity.” They stated that increased pay for travel nurses may be explained by how “agencies seemingly seized the opportunity to increase their bottom line.” The letter calls on the White House to task agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the current situation and propose a solution.

While this letter might sound encouraging, it is painstakingly misguided. Asking the executive branch to combat rising costs in both goods and labor has not been successful throughout American history. Indeed, solutions often proposed by executive agencies are some variation of economy-crushing wage and price controls.

Recall Aug. 15, 1971, when President Richard Nixon, facing rising inflation and unemployment, implemented a sweeping series of controls. “I am today ordering a freeze on all prices and wages throughout the United States,” Nixon proclaimed. By 1973, inflation approached double-digits and supply shortages were rampant.

Price controls on oil and gasoline led to an abrupt cessation of U.S-based oil production, forcing the country to rely on foreign sources to fill America’s gas tanks. This led to the iconic photos of long lines at gas pumps all throughout the country.

Government intervention had not changed demand, but instead drastically hurt supply. Shortages of essential goods continued throughout most of the 1970s with inflation peaking at 13.3% by 1979. The price and wage controls were a failure, with damage to the economy lasting more than a decade.

It is not hard to see how a similar situation of wage controls would play out within the nursing industry. The current state of travel nursing shows that hurdles such as relocation expenses, individual state licensing requirements and operational features of a new facility easily are offset by the prospect of increased income.

With federal wage controls limiting the income potential of travel nurses, it is easy to see how many individuals might decide that it is not in their best interest to jump through the hoops necessary to obtain a contract. Thus, more nurses are likely to stay put, meaning facilities most in need of staff will be unable to fill their positions.

No intervention from the federal government is going to change the demand for nurses. A salary cap and wage controls only can reduce the supply of staff members, thereby exacerbating an already significant shortage.

If the nearly 200 representatives who signed on to the White House letter really want to improve the current situation in health care, their focus should be on increasing the supply of nurses. Some of the biggest impacts today are educational bottlenecks, burnout and challenging work conditions. It would behoove our congressional leaders to focus on supply-side issues, rather than pay, in order to reduce the current labor costs associated with nursing.