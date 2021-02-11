Salaam Bhatti column: A safety net should not be set up at the floor

Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy began his inaugural address by stating, “Man holds in his mortal hands, the power to abolish all forms of human poverty and all forms of human life.” At the helm of such power, the government had a choice to make: continuing military growth and spending, or solving poverty once and for all? Thirty years later, hip hop artist Tupac Shakur updated everyone as to which choice was made when he rapped, “They got money for wars but can’t feed the poor.” Fast forward to today and that verse from “Keep ya head up” — an anthem for people struggling through difficult times — still holds true.
For years, neither Virginia’s governor nor the General Assembly opted to use money to “feed the poor” by way of one of the greatest opportunities offered by the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or food stamps. Advocates consistently promoted the need to pass a state option called “Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility,” which would expand SNAP to include an additional 25,000 low-income, working families and enable thousands of children to become eligible for free school meals.
Those efforts failed, until this year, when Gov. Ralph Northam championed the cause by putting it in his budget — an effort further bolstered by Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, sponsoring efforts in the General Assembly. Final approval still is needed.
SNAP is a federal program that helps more than 753,000 Virginians put food on the table. States have multiple options to customize the program, like increasing the gross income eligibility level between 130% and 200% of the federal poverty line, removing the asset test, and expanding eligibility for those who are eligible for a public benefits program funded by Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
To date, Virginia is one of a handful of states that has not adopted these options.
To be eligible for SNAP in Virginia, one’s gross income eligibility level cannot exceed 130% of the federal poverty line (e.g., $28,236 for a family of three) — the bare minimum permitted by the federal government. Virginia has a low asset test that allows participants to only have up to $2,250 or $3,500 in savings, or other resources depending on household makeup. As a result, these low income and asset rules bar more than 25,000 families from receiving support to put food on the table.
This especially is concerning today as more families experience hunger due to both the pandemic and elevated unemployment levels. Hundreds of thousands of Virginians lost their jobs and also did not receive unemployment benefits for months, if at all. With students at home, low-income parents face the struggle of providing meals that they normally would not have to budget for due to schools providing those options. The Northwestern Institute for Policy Research reports that Virginia’s hunger rates increased from 9.4% in December 2019 to 22% in April-May 2020.
Yet, all of the newly hungry were not eligible for the very program designed to help them. SNAP would have been a safety net for many of them — but they would have been barred due to modest investments in stocks and/or savings accounts worth more than $2,250. While our neighbors received neither income nor unemployment benefits, they also received no SNAP benefits until they spent their resources down to critically low levels.
A safety net should not be set up at the floor.
Through increasing the gross income eligibility test and eliminating the asset test, more than 25,000 families — not individuals but entire households — can focus on their families and jobs without worrying about which bills to skip so they can put food on the table.
But, as important as that action would be on a moral level, it also is important to gauge the impact this expansion will have on Virginia’s economy. Every SNAP dollar roughly generates $1.50 in economic activity. Because all SNAP dollars are federally funded, the state receives the full benefit while only having to put up half of the administrative costs. The Virginia Poverty Law Center and The Commonwealth Institute estimate that this SNAP expansion can generate up to $10.5 million of economic impact in Virginia every month. These measures will be critical to Virginia’s continued economic growth, including its recovery from the pandemic, and help our low-income neighbors get out of poverty.
All eyes are on Virginia’s General Assembly as lawmakers weigh in on the SNAP expansion legislation. As elected leaders, they should remember that one cannot lead Virginia, if they cannot feed Virginia.
Salaam Bhatti is a public benefits attorney at the Virginia Poverty Law Center and director of Virginia Hunger Solutions. He also is a member of the RTD Opinions Community Advisory Board. Contact him at: salaam@vplc.org or on Twitter @salaam