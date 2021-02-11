Salaam Bhatti column: A safety net should not be set up at the floor

Yet, all of the newly hungry were not eligible for the very program designed to help them. SNAP would have been a safety net for many of them — but they would have been barred due to modest investments in stocks and/or savings accounts worth more than $2,250. While our neighbors received neither income nor unemployment benefits, they also received no SNAP benefits until they spent their resources down to critically low levels.

A safety net should not be set up at the floor.

Through increasing the gross income eligibility test and eliminating the asset test, more than 25,000 families — not individuals but entire households — can focus on their families and jobs without worrying about which bills to skip so they can put food on the table.