Salena Zito column: A union's support of Biden does little to save members' jobs in Pa.

Locals claim that’s just the half of it. They also speculate that inevitable climate change demands from the Biden administration would have forced Appvion to make costly upgrades, like when the plant underwent an expensive retrofit so it could meet new emissions standards set by the Obama administration.

With Biden pledging to make environmental justice an integral part of every aspect of his administration, many believe Appvion saw the writing on the wall — and decided to bail.

Sitting squarely in the center of this picturesque town, the plant’s gentle hum can be heard as you approach it from state Route 867, symbolizing work, prosperity and stability for the people who live and work here. Church steeples and Victorian-era homes line the streets around the factory, like stately sentinels guarding it.

If the plant closes, the town of 2,400 will be down to two major employers: a trucking company and a limestone quarry, both locally owned.

Chris McNally, 48, was just six years out of high school when he started work at the plant. His mom worked there; so did his great uncle and his great-grandfather and now his son-in-law.

The fact that the plant is owned by a company many states away likely made it easier for them to pull the plug, Ward said.