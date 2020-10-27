Salena Zito column: Amy Coney Barrett's Memphis liberal arts college fostered diversity in views

By reference, only the undergraduate programs of Stanford, Princeton and Cornell universities have produced women who have sat on the Supreme Court.

But Amy Coney was not the only up-and-comer roaming the quads of Rhodes College. Amber Khan, the current and first-ever Muslim chairman of the Interfaith Alliance, was one class ahead of Barrett.

Before Barrett’s rise to Trump’s shortlist, the most famous Rhodes alumnus in politics was Chris Cox, a member of the class of 1992, who was CEO of the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action until 2019 and earned a prime-time speaking slot at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

The CEO of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee and North Mississippi, Ashley Brian Coffield, a former Clinton administration official, was two classes ahead of Barrett. She ran the political campaign against Tennessee’s anti-abortion constitutional amendment in 2014, and her Rhodes class of 1992 peer, Republican ad maker Brad Todd, was the lead strategist for the other side.

Todd, with whom I co-wrote a book about the conservative populist coalition that formed during the 2016 presidential election cycle, is best known for making the ads that supported the defeat of five Senate Democratic incumbents.