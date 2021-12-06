Salena Zito column: Arkansas podcaster keeps culture of 'bear grease' relevant

He also owns, publishes and is the editor for Bear Hunting Magazine, the nation’s only all-bear-hunting publication. Outside of his family, what drives him is introducing the connected world to his rooted world and showing them all that his world has to offer.

“What society values was not always what I valued, and until I worked for MeatEater ... I just kind of assumed that I would live in terms of career and media as this lower-level outdoor media guy. And honestly, I was totally fine with that,” he said.

When Newcomb says that all he’s ever been interested in is keeping food on the table and raising his family in the way that he wants to, he means it.

“I’ve never wanted to have some big career or be well-known,” he said. “That was never the intent. And I felt like the stories that I was telling were of little value to anybody.”

His podcast gives the uninformed a history lesson before they even listen to its first story. “Bear grease,” in case you are wondering, is the rendered fat of a bear, which is turned into a liquid oil used for a multitude of things. At one time, it was the fuel of the American frontier.