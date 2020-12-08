Salena Zito column: As 2020 kills traditions, Christmas stands strong

We also have lost that very important sense of anticipation, and all the emotions and expectations that go along with it: the end of the school year; the beginning of summer; family vacation; summer festivals; the beginning of school; the start of football season; figuring out what you or your children will be for Halloween; seeing family and friends over Thanksgiving and Christmas; and all of the foods and smells and traditions that go along with all of these events.

We all in some way are looking for something that draws us together, even if it’s only with a handful of family members. Coming to Flemings has a really wonderful way of giving us a glimpse of our former lives.

On weekends, there are hayrides and hot chocolate, and Santa sits outside to greet the young and the not-so-young as they head up the mountains to pick and cut their own tree.

Preston Fleming, 32, bought the farm from his great-uncle this year. He has worked here since he was 14 years old. After opening the farm for the first time this past weekend, people are more eager than ever to cut their own tree, because they have lost so many other traditions.