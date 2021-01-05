Salena Zito column: Authenticity can't be purchased by the foot

There also is something off about having someone rate or judge your home or office on social media.

So why is book staging a thing in Washington? Because people want to be seen, noticed and admired for their accessories, whether it is carefully curated books or a rented or borrowed piece of art — even if those books never are opened or that piece of art never is studied or admired.

While many people might believe this just is a silly story, others will look at it as just another display of a lack of authenticity from people in Washington who often claim to know more than we do.

I personally prefer to see someone on Zoom or cable news talk about what they know and focus on their words or their stories, rather than judging whether their lighting is just right or they are reading the right books. In fact, the ones who really capture my attention traditionally have imperfect backgrounds or show a child wandering into the room.

At least at that moment, we know that the speakers might be imperfect, but they aren’t pretending to be something they’re not — and that’s a measure of authenticity you cannot buy by the foot.