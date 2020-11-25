Salena Zito column: Centrist Democrat Tim Ryan concerned about his party

“Our brand is not good,” he said. “We have 70 million people who either hate us or are afraid of us or believe there is this vast spread of socialism in our party. It is why we lost so many seats in the House, or some seats were a lot closer than we wanted.”

Ryan points to a quote he heard this past week from Charlie Cook of the Cook Political Report that he says summarizes how much elections have changed: “It used to be that all politics are local, now it seems that all local politics are national.”

Going into the election, Republicans were projected to lose 15 to 20 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Not only did that not happen, but Republicans also might gain up to 13 new seats.

Ryan also lays the blame on Twitter, where too many staffers, congressional members and the media volley outrages back and forth at each other, or set social justice lines in the sand. Such issues never fly in places like his hometown of Niles, Ohio. While it leads everyone in the vacuum of Twitter to think those are the issues voters care about, Ryan adamantly disagrees.

“That is just not the case. Voters don’t care about the last Twitter fight,” Ryan said. “They care about jobs and the economy.”