Salena Zito column: Coming home

It was here that my daughter, Shannon, hit her first baseball over the roof, endlessly kicked the soccer ball off the back of the foundation and fell asleep sitting straight up in her walk-in closet while listening to a yoga CD.

It’s where my son, Glenn, wore holes into two fence slats while practicing baseball pitches. He also overshot the basketball hoop, landing the ball on the bakery roof next door. And he used to open his bedroom window and crawl onto the sunroom roof to read a book.

All in all, a score of windows fell to the children playing a sport of some kind. My favorite moment was the roller hockey game in the driveway that led to a hockey puck sailing through the stained-glass, front-door window and landing at my feet in the living room.

It was the home both children’s friends — sometimes their entire sports teams — came to to “carb up” with great big bowls of homemade pasta and sauce the night before the big game. It was here all the children’s friends came after a big win or loss to celebrate or commiserate the moment.

I always thought it was funny that, despite all the homes in Mt. Lebanon, the children came to ours. There was no game room, fancy television or sofa in our basement. It literally was a basement with a couple of used couches pushed together.