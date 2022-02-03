Salena Zito column: Does a HS football coach have a prayer in his Supreme Court case?

At the time, he told the local press he was willing to take the matter as far as the U.S. Supreme Court if need be. His reasoning, he said at the time, was he was teaching his players “if you believe in something, you stand up.”

His case first went to the lower courts, which sided with the school district. Two years ago, it was appealed to the Supreme Court, but the justices initially declined to hear it — not because they were uninterested in the legal questions it raised, but because the case was not yet legally and procedurally “ripe.”

That changed this month, when the Supreme Court announced it would take up Kennedy’s case in the spring. And while that announcement may not gather the national attention of other cases, it is important to recognize how critical a principle religious liberty is for many Americans. It shapes our culture, our views of what freedom looks like and our politics.

It is also important to recognize how critical the appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the high court was and remains to voters of religious denominations, in particular because of his intellect, his originalist interpretation of the Constitution and, most importantly, his dedication to religious freedom.