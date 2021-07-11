Salena Zito column: Embrace the escapism of a good summer read

Hume said that, as a family, they didn’t go to any particular summer place. “We rented various houses on the Delaware shore,” she said.

It was when she was about 9 or 10 that they started taking shorter vacations at the same resort. “I remember after a couple of years, I was always looking around the dining room to see if there were any people we recognized from years before.”

She said she mentally was trying to turn it into summer community, “Because I thought that would be so great.”

That fascination shines through the book, as the importance of place and roots became an integral part of the storytelling.

“I remember envying the people whose families went back to the same place year after year. It seemed so romantic to me, but I also thought it was the ultimate belonging,” Hume explained. “When you’re thrown together summer after summer, every aspect of humanity is going to play out.”

What makes Hume’s novel captivating is her ability to draw out that connectivity to place and make it as much a character as the three generations of Demarest women at the center of “Haven Point.”

No matter how you spend your downtime this summer, treat yourself to a little escapism; a good page-turner like “Haven Point” is on par with all of the other familiarities we associate with the longer days and nights of June through August, like apple pie, hot dogs on the grill and carrying on the tradition of the family vacation.