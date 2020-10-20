Salena Zito column: Finding a sense of community is like prospecting for gold

It was not the first gold rush in the country, though. That distinction lies due south of here in North Carolina and dates back to 1799 when a 12-year-old boy found a large gold nugget along a creek that ran through the family farm. The family used it as a doorstop for years, not understanding its value.

The discovery eventually led to the Carolina gold rush and a 28-pound nugget found in the same creek.

Roupp found himself intrigued with the idea of prospecting when his buddy showed him a little vial with about half a gram of gold in it.

For Roupp, the adventure is not limited to finding gold. It also has been the wealth of information and education he has accumulated in researching minerals, land and geology, not to mention the bonds of community he has formed over what he calls a hobby.

It is a Thursday morning in October. The air is brisk, with faint traces of a summer still evident in the air. The leaves have begun to turn, and Roupp is leading a group of prospectors, most of them newbies, on an adventure of a lifetime. “The first time I actually found it on my own, I was actually surprised,” he said. “I wasn’t really expecting to find it, and then I started finding little pieces, like little grains of flour, and literally, that’s how small it can get.”