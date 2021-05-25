Salena Zito column: Hot Springs' sense of community is no accident

“So, I’m an instructor for this class that trains local volunteer firefighters and emergency first-responders,” Burton said. “But I’m a volunteer as well.”

Burton, from nearby Covington, is part of the Westrock Rescue Squad based inside the massive paper mill where he works. Burton said they were simulating different kinds of car crashes that the volunteers might happen upon at any given time.

Everyone at the class will be one of those first on the scene when duty calls.

The sense of community is evident everywhere in this small tourist town of fewer than 4,500 people.

Seth Ellis normally is behind the counter of Bacova Beer Company, the distillery he opened a couple of years ago. He quickly joined the local chamber of commerce and then decided to add a restaurant. It opened this past year during the height of the pandemic in one of the most restrictive states in the country.

Ellis smiled and shrugged at the timing and explained that he did beer runs locally and regionally, traveling as far away as Charlottesville to stay afloat. He and his wife settled here years ago when she took a job with the forest service. He is from Alabama, and she is from Ohio. “But this community is home,” he said. “I love the sense of everyone having each other’s back.”