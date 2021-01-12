Salena Zito column: How Mark Robinson beat Bloomberg's billions to win in N.C.

Robinson’s message might have ruffled the feathers of the politically correct, but no one ever could doubt its authenticity. He never assumed he knew better, a mistake Bloomberg made with both his fly-by-night run for president and his push for more progressive candidates in smaller races across the country.

Bloomberg also came up short in two other down-ballot races in 2020. Despite pouring $2.5 million of Beyond Carbon funds into Democrat Chrysta Castaneda’s bid for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, she lost — helping cement decades of GOP power on the energy-regulating board.

And even with his $6.5 million drive to put three progressive candidates onto the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates the state’s utilities, only one Democrat was successful, allowing Republicans to hold their majority.

Bloomberg dumped another $100 million into Florida through his Independence USA PAC to grease the wheels for Biden and down-ballot Democrats, only to see the needle move backward for his party in that state.

Not only did Trump get 1 million more votes in Florida than he did in 2016, but Republicans also expanded their majorities in both state chambers while ousting two Democrats from congressional seats in the Miami-Dade County area.