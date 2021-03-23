Salena Zito column: Ignoring even one shattered norm endangers the civilian-military relationship

And yet, that is just what Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, the commander of the U.S. Space Force, did when he went after a conservative civilian talk show host on Twitter with a video attacking his commentary.

It matters little who was involved. It was wrong. Military Twitter accounts, whether the account is an official one held by a uniformed leader or a soldier, reflect on the military in the public mind, mainly because it often is the only contact civilians have with a military member.

When only one-half of 1% of people serve in the military, a whole lot of the public doesn’t have daily interaction with anyone serving. So, if Twitter is your only interaction and you are on there and watch the leader of the U.S. Space Force go after a civilian, you might be inclined to wonder what the hell is going on in our military ranks.

And this part is vital: Stalker quips, “Let’s remember that those opinions were made by an individual who has never served a day in his life,” and that is the most chilling part because that sentiment can be aimed at most of the country. Why? Because most of the country hasn’t served in the military a day in their life.