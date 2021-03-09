Salena Zito column: Nothing says "America is back" like taking someone's job away

Marty Jorgensen likes to fish for walleye, hunt for elk and deer, and give a pheasant a good chase every once in a while. He doesn’t just dabble in the great outdoors; he is the great outdoors.

The 61-year-old Havre, Mont., native who grew up on a farming ranch said he cannot do any of those things if the land he cherishes is scarred by seeping pollution coming from pipelines or the water is corroded by leaks coming from underground; he explained the plants and critters the game ingests would be too contaminated to risk eating the animals he hunts to put food on his table.

“As a pipeline contractor, we built this work with pride, with safety and quality,” he said. “It’s a different world than it was 50 years ago, and we take that into account. We know how to protect the environment and make the landowners pleased with the way we leave the land and their property.”

It is an attitude that underscores his stridency about the precautions put in place by the company and the industry he has been working in for more than 30 years. In short, what happens here means more to him than any bureaucrat or activist living 1,800 miles from his home in Montana.