Salena Zito column: Now more than ever, Twitter isn't real life

What matters on Twitter ... often just stays on Twitter.

Those who use the platform to voice opinions on faith, politics, guns, culture, the military, the police and a whole host of other issues just aren’t representative of popular opinion. They tend to hold positions not just to the left but to the far, far left.

Journalists, who are among the worst Twitter addicts, seize on those positions as if in church. They craft ideas from them; they turn out stories based on the thinking that goes on within that bubble. What they produce rarely comes from anything that resembles a reasonable set of views.

Jump on Twitter to check on culture at any hour of the day, and you’d be inclined to believe everyone wants to defund the police; that only racists believe critical race theory should be scrutinized; that all white people are bigots because of history; that no one wants voter ID; that there is no crisis at the border.

Jump on Twitter ahead of a big political race like the New York mayoral primary on June 22, and you’d be inclined to believe that one of the two liberal darlings in the race — either Maya Wiley, a former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio, or former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia — would walk away with the Democratic Party’s nomination.