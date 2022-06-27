Salena Zito column: On the front lines of our tearing social fabric

PITTSBURGH

When the Hampton Battery was dedicated here in 1871 to a young Civil War soldier who lost his life protecting the Union at Chancellorsville, the granite monument was a point of pride for neighborhood residents. They would stroll along the trails of the lush park filled with trees located across the street from their homes along Cedar Avenue to honor the local hero.

Today, the battery's founder, Capt. Robert B. Hampton — remembered by the men who served under him as a born commander with "the chivalric nature of an honorable gentleman" — now is part of a different carnage in America. He stands watch over an open heroin market that has taken over the once-grand park.

Residents say the Civil War statue literally is surrounded by drug dealers, buyers and users around the clock. They are getting more aggressive with panhandling, trespassing and theft.

Just yards away, along the old Pennsylvania canal, a man walks down the street, carrying a brand-new patio chair stolen from the porch of a nearby home, toward the new and growing homeless camp. In recent weeks, there were two tents or makeshift abodes. Those grew to more than a dozen.

On the sidewalk, a woman dances erratically in her socks, her hoodie pulled up over her head. She then abruptly collapses in the street; within minutes, the medics arrive and she is revived. She then continues on despite having overdosed minutes earlier.

Heroin and opioids make people desperate. Yet all residents say they hear from elected leaders is "We can't do this," or "We can't do that." No one is saying, "Let's try this," or "We need to come up with a solution."

The city of Pittsburgh recently announced it was delaying the opening of the Sue Murray city pool, where hundreds of children normally would be enjoying each other's company and a cool dunk. Instead, it is shuttered.

City officials say the reason is there aren't any lifeguards to fill the positions. Parents say it is because of dangers their families face just walking the 50 yards from their homes at The Commons, a federally subsidized housing development, to the pool.

Law-abiding citizens in this neighborhood of all backgrounds say they don't understand why their peace of mind, quality of life, safety, respect and dignity have to be sacrificed so clever political machines can continue to ignore massive nearby drug problems.

In the past two years, there has been a catastrophic rise in drug deaths in the United States — a record 107,622 people died from overdoses in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; there has been an equally catastrophic rise in crime as well.

We are watching in real time the unraveling of our social fabric in cities, suburbs and small towns. It is decaying right before our eyes, with governmental and political inertia making it all possible.

We have allowed powerful Mexican drug cartels, which (directly and indirectly) have infiltrated our communities as they boldly traffic fentanyl and methamphetamine, to take the lives of addicts and destroy communities' cohesion. The consequences go all the way down to young children who lose hope because they cannot even go to the neighborhood pool.

We also are experiencing a catastrophic rise in murder rates after years of decline. In 2021, the U.S. suffered from the fastest murder-rate increase in the world. The overall toll grew in a single year from 16,669 victims to more than 23,000, Foreign Policy magazine reported.

The political class does nothing. It allows a massive flow of people across the border, with many crossers tied to cartels.

President Joe Biden has weakened the actions of police forces across the country and attempted to address the drug crisis by emphasizing harm reduction. Criminals know the consequences of their actions no longer are what they used to be.

The result is a systematic killing of the American spirit — not just in this neighborhood, but in cities, neighborhoods and suburbs across the country. It changes how people socialize, send their children to school, and view government, institutions and politics.

This ugly reality will affect the elections this fall, probably far more than the political class understands. Why? They never take the time to walk down a street like Cedar Avenue and ask how it is going. More importantly, they take voters for granted, never realizing that most people have a breaking point.