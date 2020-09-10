Salena Zito column: One sign at a time, Pennsylvania veteran makes the world a better place

A brief scroll through his Last Line Facebook page shows a variety of funny videos he created poking fun at himself and at society. The video encouraging people to purchase his “Mullet Nation” T-shirt to raise money for his charity is bawdy and hilarious.

The video addressing his photo of a dead deer on the side of the road and his sign that reads “COVID RELATED DEATH” caused exactly the opposite response he was striving for. His head-on address of that is worth the two minutes.

There are a lot of categories that Decker could fall into if you were the lazy type who places people in silos and judges them. His Pennsylvania twang, cowboy boots and antics tell you one thing; his military service tells another; his initial post-military private-sector life successfully selling luxury cars in a big city tells yet a different story.

“My failures, my mistakes, my setbacks along the way have led me to this place,” he said. “You cannot appreciate true happiness or find comfort in the small things if you have not had lows. I thought I was supposed to be happy every day. Society tells us we are entitled to it. Well, that just led to substance abuse for me because I kept chasing that happiness that I thought every day was supposed to be.