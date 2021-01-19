Salena Zito column: Our American treasures hidden in plain sight

From that moment on, as the association grew its efforts to bring awareness to the history of the highway, along with tourists and amateur road warriors looking to relive traveling the nation’s first transcontinental road for automobiles, the Altizers have benefited from that growing interest in the part of America outside large cities.

Soon, PBS made a colorful and compelling documentary that featured them. There came the popularity of the books and Facebook groups created around the association. The result: an unrealized enthusiasm of people looking for something that reminds them of simpler times has emerged and brought visitors from all around the world.

To run a place like this and live here — they raised both their daughters in the main house at the center of the court — takes dedication, a passion for history and preservation, and a lot of gumption.

It is clear the Altizers love this court. They love the cabins; they love the people who come to their home office to check in or take a tour; and they love when new friendships are struck at the picnic tables, at the fire ring or across the front porches, like people used to do until backyard decks eliminated that neighborly connection.