Salena Zito column: Our bender of political instability shows no signs of stopping

Our politics have reflected this turmoil. We’ve arguably had four (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018) separate wave election cycles. Both of the major political parties dramatically have realigned, with populist movements having deep impacts on both of those realignments, thanks to the tea party movement and President Donald Trump on the right, and Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter on the left.

This brings us back to getting the elections we deserve and elected officials misreading our votes. With the former, we are on a bender, pushed by the rapid movement that technology has created in our culture and that our political parties have reacted to rather than analyzed.

One of the arguments I repeatedly have made is that the decision-makers in these political and cultural institutions need more diversity of thought and perspective in their boardrooms: more state-school graduates, more people from impoverished city neighborhoods or rural small towns, more people who sit in a pew on a regular basis or work with their hands.

No matter which party gains control, the party inevitably believes that people like it better than the other guys’ party. And when you think that way, you inevitably believe you wildly can spend on your vocal base’s wish list or expand government with no check on power.