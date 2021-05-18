Salena Zito column: Pa. town saved by fracking fears Biden will kill its prosperity

Pennsylvania would lose as many as 600,000 jobs if fracking is banned — and the state gross domestic product would take a $261 billion hit, according to a report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Sitting in his Southpointe office, CNX CEO Nick Deiuliis is dressed more like a dad ready to take his kid to soccer practice rather than a Fortune 500 exec.

Deiuliis, 52, calls what happened here nothing short of a miracle. He is worried that climate justice forces will undo all of this success — and hurt not just welders, tradesmen and pipefitters but also the hospitality industry, school districts and community centers that have soared because of the region’s increased tax base.

“As exciting as the past 15 years have been for the region, you get very concerned about what the future holds for Canonsburg and for Western Pennsylvania,” said Deiuliis.

“Despite all these wonderful things that we’re doing ... decision-makers and elites are basically working night and day to deny you ... your future. That is something that frankly should not be taken lightly,” he said.

Deiuliis said he rarely engages in political battles. But he believes he must take a stand before a ban on fracking goes from a quip on the campaign trail to reality.