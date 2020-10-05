Salena Zito column: Rural Pennsylvania turns more red, but is it enough for Trump?

After he graduated from high school, Custer joined the military and eventually the state police. When he retired, he decided to run for county sheriff as a Democrat, a position he has held for the past five years.

The 54-year-old married father of two says the drift away from the party on the national level began long ago. His last vote for a Democratic presidential candidate was for Bill Clinton.

When he was asked by Butler County Sheriff Mike Slupe if he had any problem endorsing Trump alongside 14 other sheriffs, Custer didn’t even pause to answer. He changed his voter registration. Then during at a Trump rally in Pittsburgh, the president called him out by name and noted his party change.

The direction any party takes always is at the risk of shedding people who are unwilling to go along for the ride. For many establishment Republicans, Trump was a bridge too far and they went toward the Democrats. For Democrats like Custer, the longtime-leftward veer of the party lost them awhile ago.

While these switches in Western Pennsylvania are more about both parties’ realignments, it is worth noting Trump did win the state in 2016 on the backs of voters in counties such as Fayette, Westmoreland and the 10 others that surround Pittsburgh.

The calculation Biden seems to be making is the same one Hillary Clinton made in 2016: Run up the numbers in Philadelphia and suburban collar counties, plus Allegheny County, and hope the rural vote remains unenthused. Those areas are more populated, but you never really know how many Alberts and Custers out there are going to show up — or how many pro-meteor people are going to stay home.