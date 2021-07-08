Salena Zito column: The American general store is a symbol of enterprise and exceptionalism

Almost all are domestically produced.

There even is an entire corner dedicated to stacks of the iconic and colorful Fiestaware dinnerware, made 100 miles away in Newell, West Virginia.

Duppstadt said they are not experiencing the same hiring problems as other small businesses because everyone in the family — from the five siblings down to their children — all take turns working at the store. Based on the conversations with the siblings working there, it is a labor of love.

This past Saturday marked the Duppstadts’ 50th anniversary since their parents opened the doors along the old Lincoln Highway. This store’s prosperity never really was hurt by it not being along the interstate, because locals flood in here all day, as do travelers who prefer the back roads over the turnpike.

Several were on their way to the national parks either at Shanksville or Johnstown, or were picking up firewood for their summer cottages and camps at nearby Indian Lake. Outside tents filled the parking lot for the 50th anniversary, with children getting their faces painted, a band set to play, outdoor barbecue and free ice cream for everyone.

The Duppstadts kept their small business up with the times while remaining true to their small-town roots.

“We never thought you needed to sacrifice one for the other,” Mike Duppstadt said. “I think that is the secret to our success and longevity. That, and making sure everyone who walks in here is treated with kindness and respect.”