Salena Zito column: The Everett Railroad brings back the magic of the steam engine

In between, you had the mountains.

“So, they had a horse-drawn, very primitive railroad that came right through here to take cargo from the two sides of the canal and go up over the inclines on the mountains,” he said.

That was 1834, meaning for nearly 200 years, this spot has been in continuous use for transportation purposes.

The magic of the visit, though, is in the restored rail cars and engines that Maples uses for the excursion rides. For anyone who has wondered what it feels like to ride a train the way your grandparents or great-grandparents did, this is a shrine to that era.

Take the 27-mile round trip between Hollidaysburg and Martinsburg on No. 11. Traveling through the breathtaking Morrison’s Cove, including a stop for ice cream at the Roaring Spring depot, will leave you with a sense that all is right with the world, at least for a few hours.

There are several other excursions available as well, all the way up to Christmas.