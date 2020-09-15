Salena Zito column: The forgotten counties will make their voices heard

For generations, Cambria County has been synonymous with working-class, blue-collar Catholic laborers who went down into the coal mines that powered our country and into the steel mills that built our country. They worked hard, hunted and fished for their food, served their country, played hard and dutifully went to church with their families every Sunday to atone for their sins.

This is the home of the late Jack Murtha, the Democrat who was the first Vietnam War veteran to serve in Congress, and who held his Johnstown-based seat from 1974 until his death in 2010. The fact that it now is considered a safe Republican seat says more about the pillars of our political parties than anything about the people of the district.

Jackie Kulback was at the Cambria County Republican Party headquarters where Miller was filling out his forms. He was not the only one changing his registration, as dozens of other people were lined up to do the same thing. Others picked up signs and bumper stickers, or signed up to volunteer for a variety of functions.

Kulback said that a handful of Cambria Republicans got together and decided to do something about the one thing they were very good at: losing elections.