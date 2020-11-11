Salena Zito column: The red wave no one saw coming

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa.

Had you spent any time in this northern suburb of Pittsburgh listening to voters, finding out what matters to them when it comes to schools, community growth, economic prosperity and emotional impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, you at least would have been skeptical of the media narrative and the polls that claimed suburban voters here no longer are center-right.

Not Republican per se, just center-right.

Most reporters certainly didn’t take the time to do so. Instead, they relied on the scolding of our cultural curators in sports, media and Hollywood as an indicator of how these affluent, college-educated voters would vote.

Surely, reporters thought, these suburbs fully had embraced “wokeism” and rejected center-right values and principles. They thought they would cave under the cultural pressure, push left and send a blue shock wave across the country with their votes.

These reporters put faith in what they saw in polls or on Twitter and they predicted the vilification of center-rightism would drag the country leftward. The people who voted here, and in down-ballot races across the country, vigorously rejected that pressure.