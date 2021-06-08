Salena Zito column: There are deep roots in these mountains

Hollywood calls them hillbillies or rednecks. Politicians refer to them as deplorable, bitter clingers or Neanderthals. Corporations and sports entities ignore them. Academics and the media believe they are all racist.

That last one makes many of them shake their heads and chuckle because they are more likely to work side by side with their hands or serve their country with a more diverse population than most elites.

Manchin said that because of the economic prosperity that has eluded many, the result has been despair and an epidemic of addiction. This cycle, she said, has orphaned many children, whose parents are either dead or in prison and whose grandparents become parents again at an advanced age.

A study done by the ARC shows that between 2012 and 2017, the all-cause mortality rate in the non-Appalachian United States increased by 5.8%. During this same period, the overall mortality rate in the Appalachian region increased by 9.5%. The change coincides with the national surge in opioid overdose deaths.

Appalachia is complicated. On one hand, God, country, family and work are the ethos of the people. On the other, the very locality of the land they love contributes to the disease of despair and the wasting away of their most precious treasure — the people.

My family has lived in Appalachia since they first came here in 1638. I could not imagine living anywhere else. Drive through any part of it — New York, Tennessee or Mississippi — and every town, large or small, every mountain pass, every stream always feels like you are coming home, even if you are miles from your house.